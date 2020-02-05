WTO Partially Backs Kiev Appeal Regarding Supplies of Railway Equipment to Russia - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has partially supported the appeal of Ukraine regarding a dispute with Russia over the import of Ukrainian railway equipment and parts, a source familiar with the decision told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The WTO's Appellate Body has partially reversed an earlier arbitration panel ruling on a complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia regarding import of railway equipment, supporting two of Ukraine's appeal claims and rejecting the appeal claims of Russia," the source said.

In October 2015, Kiev launched a trade dispute against Moscow at the WTO over restrictions on Ukrainian railway equipment's import.

According to Ukraine, Russia has been unreasonably taking steps to restrict supplies of Ukrainian-made railway rolling stock, railroad switches and other equipment prompting a significant decrease in Ukraine's exports to Russia.

In 2018, Russia won the dispute with the arbitration panel, which fully agreed with the country's position that Moscow did not systematically restrict imports of Ukrainian equipment. Ukraine, in return, challenged the WTO decision.