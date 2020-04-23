UrduPoint.com
WTO Parties Commit To Free Flow Of Foodstuffs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A group of World Trade Organization (WTO) members signed a memorandum committing to a free flow of food and agricultural products amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WTO said in a statement.

"Not to impose agriculture export restrictions and refrain from implementing unjustified trade barriers on agriculture and agri-food products and key agricultural production inputs," the communique said on Wednesday.

The 23 members also agreed that supply chains must remain open despite international links being largely halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communique, circulated at the request of the Canadian delegation, was co-signed by Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, among others.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 182,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

