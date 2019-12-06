UrduPoint.com
WTO Provisionally Approves 2020 Budget, Likely Averting Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

World Trade Organization members provisionally agreed Thursday on a 2020 budget, likely averting a shutdown risk triggered by US threats to block funding over frustration with the body's dispute settlement court

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :World Trade Organization members provisionally agreed Thursday on a 2020 budget, likely averting a shutdown risk triggered by US threats to block funding over frustration with the body's dispute settlement court.

"I can confirm that the budget committee today provisionally approved the WTO budget for 2020," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told AFP, adding that the figure of a $197 million (177 million Euros) required formal approval at next week's General Council meeting.

