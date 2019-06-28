WTO Reform Meets Interests of Developing Countries, BRICS Should Reject Protectionism - Xi

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) would meet the interests of developing countries, adding that BRICS states should reject protectionism and defend the key principles of the organization.

"The WTO reform is based on our mutual interests, mutual interests of developing countries. BRICS member states have close views on this matter, and we should reject protectionist measures and defend key values and principles of the WTO, including a special differentiated approach to developing countries. We should overcome the impasse faced by this organization," Xi said at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.