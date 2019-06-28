UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Reform Meets Interests Of Developing Countries, BRICS Should Reject Protectionism - Xi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:21 AM

WTO Reform Meets Interests of Developing Countries, BRICS Should Reject Protectionism - Xi

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) would meet the interests of developing countries, adding that BRICS states should reject protectionism and defend the key principles of the organization.

"The WTO reform is based on our mutual interests, mutual interests of developing countries. BRICS member states have close views on this matter, and we should reject protectionist measures and defend key values and principles of the WTO, including a special differentiated approach to developing countries. We should overcome the impasse faced by this organization," Xi said at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Related Topics

World China Osaka Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

7 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

8 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

8 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.