WTO Rejects Belarus Application To Join, Says Country 'Unfit' For Membership

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Belarus' application to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been rejected after Minsk was deemed unsuitable because of its support for Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the WTO said in a joint statement.

"We condemn Belarus for its complicity in Russia's aggression, which is incompatible with the values and principles of the WTO and of a just rules-based order. For these reasons, we have concluded that Belarus is unfit for WTO membership. We will not further consider its application for accession," the joint statement, undersigned by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, among ten other states, said on Thursday.

Belarus' application was paused after many Western nations refused to accept the results of the country's 2020 presidential election that saw Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote.

The 13 undersigned states and the European Union urged Belarus to return to abide by its international obligations and return to the "rules-based international order."

The WTO's decision comes a day after Russian lower house lawmakers from the A Just Russia - For Truth party and their upper house colleague Olga Epifanova have introduced a bill on Monday that would withdraw Russia from the international body.

