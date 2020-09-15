UrduPoint.com
WTO Rules That US Tariffs On China Violate Trade Rules - Findings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

The United States imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in violation of international trade rules and did not meet its burden of justifying the measures, the World Trade Organization said in a ruling on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in violation of international trade rules and did not meet its burden of justifying the measures, the World Trade Organization said in a ruling on Tuesday.

"In light of its conclusion that the United States has not adequately explained how the measures chosen by it are necessary to protect public morals, the United States has not met its burden of demonstrating that the measures are provisionally justified under Article XX(a). The Panel, therefore, does not consider it necessary to make findings on whether the United States has demonstrated that its measures satisfy the requirements of the chapeau of Article XX," the ruling said.

