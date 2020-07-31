WTO Says Failed to Reach Consensus on Acting Chief, Selection Process Ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has failed to choose an acting director general (DG) among the DG deputies to run the organization and the process to select a new chief is ongoing, WTO Spokesman Keith Rockwell said on Friday.

Outgoing WTO DG Roberto Azevedo announced his plans to step down in mid-May, a year earlier than his second four-year term was set to end. He will officially leave office on August 31, and the selection process for a new chief might last up until November 7. According to the WTO guidelines, if a new DG cannot be chosen before an incumbent chief departs, one of the DG's deputies can serve as the acting head.

"The original effort was to try and designate the acting director-general among the four deputy director-generals. That was not possible, we were not able to get a consensus on that so all four DDGs will continue [to serve] .

.. It means that the actual operational side of the Secretariat will continue pretty much as is," Rockwell said at a press briefing.

Azevedo's resignation comes as the WTO is suffering from a crisis over its mechanism for resolving disputes between members after Washington paralyzed it by blocking new appointments to the Appellate Body last year. US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that the United States might withdraw from the organization.

Earlier in the month, eight candidates running for the office of DG held presentations before the WTO General Council. The list of candidates includes Liam Fox, a former UK international trade secretary, and Amina C. Mohamed, a former Kenyan minister for foreign affairs and international trade, among others.