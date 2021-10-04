UrduPoint.com

WTO Says Goods Trade Surging Past Pre-pandemic Level

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

Resurging global economic activity has lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak, the World Trade Organization said Monday as it upgraded its 2021 and 2022 trade forecasts

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Resurging global economic activity has lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak, the World Trade Organization said Monday as it upgraded its 2021 and 2022 trade forecasts.

Supply-side issues such as semiconductor scarcity and port backlogs may strain supply chains, but are unlikely to have large impacts on global aggregates, WTO experts said.

They said the biggest downside risks came from the coronavirus crisis itself, with the strength of the recovery from Covid-19 now dependant upon more equitable access to vaccines, with some countries starved of doses while others offer booster shots.

"The WTO is now predicting global merchandise trade volume growth of 10.

8 percent in 2021-- up from 8.0 percent forecasted in March -- followed by a 4.7 percent rise in 2022," up from four percent previously, the global trade body said.

The strong annual growth rate for merchandise trade in 2021 is mainly due to the collapse in 2020, when trade bottomed out in the second quarter.

The rate is expected to moderate as merchandise trade returns to the long-term trend it was on before the Covid-19 crisis struck.

"Trade has been a critical tool in combatting the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery," said WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Related Topics

World Ngozi March May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vaccination process against coronavirus continues ..

Vaccination process against coronavirus continues in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Villarreal sign Ivory Coast captain Aurier on free ..

Villarreal sign Ivory Coast captain Aurier on free transfer

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review law, order situation

DC chairs meeting to review law, order situation

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others in Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Celebration of Int'l Teacher's Day aims to highlig ..

Celebration of Int'l Teacher's Day aims to highlight role & dignity of teachers: ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.