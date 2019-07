Russia has requested consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the United States' use of anti-dumping import duties on steel, the organization said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia has requested consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the United States ' use of anti-dumping import duties on steel, the organization said Tuesday.

Russia believes that the measures do not comply with the WTO anti-dumping agreement, the organization said in a statement.