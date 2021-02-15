UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Set To Appoint Next Director General On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

WTO Set to Appoint Next Director General on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The World Trade Organization will meet by video on Monday to consider the appointment of a former Nigerian finance minister as the new director general.

The meeting is set for 3:00 p.m. Geneva time (14:00 GMT).

The Swiss-based organization was prevented from picking its new boss last year after Washington and Seoul backed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's rival.

A WTO chief has to be chosen by consensus.

Yoo Myung-hee, a former South Korean trade minister, said last week she was dropping out of the race after consulting the new US administration, clearing the way for Okonjo-Iweala's selection.

The 66-year-old Nigerian economist will be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization, which has been pressed by the US and Europe to become more efficient and transparent.

Related Topics

World Europe Washington Ngozi Seoul Geneva Lead North Korea Women From Race P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

11 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.