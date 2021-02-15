WTO Set to Appoint Next Director General on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The World Trade Organization will meet by video on Monday to consider the appointment of a former Nigerian finance minister as the new director general.

The meeting is set for 3:00 p.m. Geneva time (14:00 GMT).

The Swiss-based organization was prevented from picking its new boss last year after Washington and Seoul backed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's rival.

A WTO chief has to be chosen by consensus.

Yoo Myung-hee, a former South Korean trade minister, said last week she was dropping out of the race after consulting the new US administration, clearing the way for Okonjo-Iweala's selection.

The 66-year-old Nigerian economist will be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization, which has been pressed by the US and Europe to become more efficient and transparent.