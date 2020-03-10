UrduPoint.com
WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After Employee Confirmed To Have COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:44 PM

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After Employee Confirmed to Have COVID-19

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday it was suspending all meetings from March 11-20 because a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday it was suspending all meetings from March 11-20 because a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

"Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has informed WTO members that, as of 11 March, all meetings at the WTO will be suspended until 20 March.

The decision follows confirmation that one WTO staff member has contracted the COVID-19 virus," the WTO said in a statement.

