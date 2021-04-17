WTO to Hold 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva From November 30 to December 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will take place in Geneva from November 30 to December 3, the WTO press service said on Friday.

The event, comprising trade ministers and other high-ranking officials from the 164 member states, was initially supposed to be held in June 2020 in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, but was then suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the WTO decided to hold the conference in Geneva in late November.

"The WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) will take place from 30 November to 3 December 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland, the chair of the organization's General Council [Ambassador Dacio Castillo of Honduras] confirmed on 16 April," the organization said in a statement.

The statement also read that Kazakhstan's Trade Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, will chair the conference in line with the 2019 agreement.

Geneva will host the organization's conference for the fourth time, as it did previously in 1998, 2009, and 2011.