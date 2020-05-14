WTO to make announcement about chief amid reports he will resign: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The World Trade Organization will make an announcement Thursday about its Director-General Roberto Azevedo, a spokesman said, following reports that he is planning to step down before the end of his term next year.

"The WTO will have an announcement on this matter following the heads of delegation meeting at" 1400 GMT, spokesman Keith Rockwell said in an email statement sent to AFP.