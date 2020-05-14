UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO To Make Announcement About Chief Amid Reports He Will Resign: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:41 PM

WTO to make announcement about chief amid reports he will resign: spokesman

The World Trade Organization will make an announcement Thursday about its Director-General Roberto Azevedo, a spokesman said, following reports that he is planning to step down before the end of his term next year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The World Trade Organization will make an announcement Thursday about its Director-General Roberto Azevedo, a spokesman said, following reports that he is planning to step down before the end of his term next year.

"The WTO will have an announcement on this matter following the heads of delegation meeting at" 1400 GMT, spokesman Keith Rockwell said in an email statement sent to AFP.

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

UAE continuing Ramadan Mir campaign in Hadramaut, ..

12 minutes ago

CTP takes strict action against 178 one-wheelers

33 seconds ago

Govt doing best to address poor's problems: Nawabz ..

35 seconds ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan grabbed “information ministry ..

13 minutes ago

Several Civilians Killed As Motorcycle Bomb Goes O ..

36 seconds ago

French fury after Sanofi says US to get virus vacc ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.