WTO, UN Geneva Office to Telework Until End of March

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The World Trade Organization and the United Nations Office at Geneva switched to telecommuting on Monday until at least the end of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities in the Swiss canton of Geneva, which hosts both organizations, have banned all gatherings of more than five people until March 29 in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The UN office said all its staff at the Palais des Nations would work remotely unless their in-person presence was necessary after several personnel tested positive for the virus.

The WTO said all secretariat workers, except critical staff, were expected to work from home. The organization added it was reviewing alternatives for arranging virtual meetings to enable its members to participate remotely.