WTO Upgrades Global Trade Growth Forecast In 2023 To 1.7% From 1% - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

WTO Upgrades Global Trade Growth Forecast in 2023 to 1.7% From 1% - Report

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has improved its forecast for global trade growth in 2023 to 1.7% from 1%, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"The 1.7% forecast for trade growth in 2023, meanwhile, is up from the previous estimate of 1.

0% from last October," the report said.

Trade and production growth will be lower than the average in 2023, according to the report.

"Projections for both trade and output growth are below the averages for the past 12 years of 2.6% and 2.7% respectively," the report said.

