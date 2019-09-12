UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Victory Increases Russian Chances To Contest European Anti-Dumping Measures - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

WTO Victory Increases Russian Chances to Contest European Anti-Dumping Measures - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia's victory in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a lawsuit against Ukraine on "energy corrections" increases Russia's chances of successfully challenging European anti-dumping measures, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said Thursday.

The WTO Secretariat on Thursday distributed the report of the Appellate Body on the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine dispute over anti-dumping measures for ammonium nitrate of Russian origin (DS493), in which it confirmed Russia's victory. Russia disputed the so-called "energy correction" method, used to calculate the cost of Russian products, when instead of Russian market energy prices, prices on the markets of third countries are used.

"The outcome of the dispute is Russia's victory in terms of not only possible liberalization of Ukraine's measure (elimination of violations should lead to a decrease in the size of anti-dumping duties), but also contesting of measures of the European Union, which uses the method of 'energy corrections' in anti-dumping investigations regarding Russian goods," the ministry said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Lead Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

44 minutes ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

50 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

3 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.