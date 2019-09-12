WTO Victory Increases Russian Chances to Contest European Anti-Dumping Measures - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia's victory in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a lawsuit against Ukraine on "energy corrections" increases Russia's chances of successfully challenging European anti-dumping measures, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said Thursday.

The WTO Secretariat on Thursday distributed the report of the Appellate Body on the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine dispute over anti-dumping measures for ammonium nitrate of Russian origin (DS493), in which it confirmed Russia's victory. Russia disputed the so-called "energy correction" method, used to calculate the cost of Russian products, when instead of Russian market energy prices, prices on the markets of third countries are used.

"The outcome of the dispute is Russia's victory in terms of not only possible liberalization of Ukraine's measure (elimination of violations should lead to a decrease in the size of anti-dumping duties), but also contesting of measures of the European Union, which uses the method of 'energy corrections' in anti-dumping investigations regarding Russian goods," the ministry said.