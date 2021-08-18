UrduPoint.com

WTO's Goods Trade Indicator Hits Record High As Global Economy Rebounds

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

WTO's Goods Trade Indicator Hits Record High as Global Economy Rebounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The World Trade Organization (WTO)'s leading indicator of goods trade rose to a record high on Wednesday, highlighting the speed of economic recovery after the COVID-19 shock last year.

"The latest barometer reading of 110.4 is the highest on record since the indicator was first released in July 2016, and up more than 20 points year-on-year," the UN agency said in a statement.

All of the barometer's indices were above the trend, including in automotive products. This is despite a bottleneck in semiconductors, which was reflected in a small decline in the electronic components index.

WTO warned that the goods trade indicator was starting to rise at a decreasing pace, with the forward-looking new export orders index slowing down more definitively, in a sign that the pace of recovery will likely decelerate in the near term.

Related Topics

World United Nations Reading July 2016 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

22 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

7 minutes ago
 Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, ..

Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, Afghans Working for German Emb ..

8 minutes ago
 German chemical industry expects 'record' sales th ..

German chemical industry expects 'record' sales this year

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.