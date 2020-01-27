Wuhan Authorities Closing City Borders Until End of Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Chinese citizens will not be allowed to enter or leave the city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started, until the end of the month, the city's migration authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the crossing of the city border for all Chinese citizens at all border crossing points of Wuhan until January 30, according to the statement.

The travel restrictions also apply to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

All passenger transport in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province, was suspended last week and the city has been on virtual lockdown.

The current coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated at a Wuhan seafood market in December of last year.

According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including the United States.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.