Wuhan Completes COVID-19 Screening, Almost 9.9Mln Tests Conducted - University

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The authorities of China's Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, have completed the large-scale population screening, during which almost 9.9 million tests were conducted and 300 asymptomatic virus carriers were revealed, a professor of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology's Public Hygiene Institute said on Tuesday.

"Between May 14 and June 1, 9,899,828 people in Wuhan were tested for nucleic acid, no confirmed cases were found, 300 asymptomatic carriers were revealed," the professor said at a briefing.

As many as 1,174 people have been in close contact with asymptomatic carriers, they have tested negative for nucleic acid, but are under medical monitoring.

Epidemiologists have not revealed any cases of virus transmission from asymptomatic carriers to other people inside the city.