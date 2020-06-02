UrduPoint.com
Wuhan Doctor Whose Face Blackened After COVID-19 Treatment Dies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:19 PM

A Chinese doctor whose face was blackened after receiving treatment against the new coronavirus disease has died in Wuhan, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A Chinese doctor whose face was blackened after receiving treatment against the new coronavirus disease has died in Wuhan, media reported on Tuesday.

Hu Weifeng, a doctor at the Wuhan Central Hospital, has died after battling COVID-19 for more than four months, the Paper, a Shanghai-based Chinese publication, reported.

According to the newspaper, sources at the Wuhan Central Hospital confirmed Hu's death.

Hu was among one of the two doctors in Wuhan whose face became black after receiving treatment for COVID-19. The other doctor, Yi Fan, was discharged from the hospital on May 8.

The Paper reported earlier that Hu had been battling brain hemorrhaging since early May.

As the world's first epicenter of COVID-19, a large number of doctors and nurses in Wuhan contracted the deadly new coronavirus. Hu and whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang were among those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

