Wuhan Gov't Recalculates COVID-19 Statistics Raising Death Toll By 1,290 To 3,869 People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

Wuhan Gov't Recalculates COVID-19 Statistics Raising Death Toll by 1,290 to 3,869 People

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869 people.

"The number of confirmed cases has risen by 325 to 50,333, the number of victims has increased by 1,290 to 3,869," the authorities said via the Weibo social network.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 144,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

