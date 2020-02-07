Wuhan Hospital Confirms Death of Doctor Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A hospital in Wuhan treating the doctor who sounded alarm over the coronavirus outbreak has confirmed his death after conflicting reports caused media confusion.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said that Li Wenliang "passed away at 2:58 a.m. [18:58 GMT] on Feb 7," after contracting the virus he tried to warn about soon after it emerged at the city's wet market.

"We express our sincere condolences," the statement posted on the Chinese social media network Weibo added.

Doctors from other hospitals in the center of the virus outbreak, who knew Li, told Sputnik earlier that he died on Thursday evening.

The news of his death was corroborated by Chinese state media. But they retracted the story hours later, after the hospital took to social networks to announce that Li was critically ill.

The deceased doctor is credited with being among the first medical workers to share his concerns on social media in December about what they initially feared was a new SARS flare-up.

The virus behind the ongoing global health emergency turned out to be a new strain of coronavirus that may cause a severe respiratory illness. It has sickened over 28,000 people and killed more than 500 worldwide, almost all of them in China.