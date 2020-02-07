UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan Hospital Confirms Death Of Doctor Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Wuhan Hospital Confirms Death of Doctor Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A hospital in Wuhan treating the doctor who sounded alarm over the coronavirus outbreak has confirmed his death after conflicting reports caused media confusion.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said that Li Wenliang "passed away at 2:58 a.m. [18:58 GMT] on Feb 7," after contracting the virus he tried to warn about soon after it emerged at the city's wet market.

"We express our sincere condolences," the statement posted on the Chinese social media network Weibo added.

Doctors from other hospitals in the center of the virus outbreak, who knew Li, told Sputnik earlier that he died on Thursday evening.

The news of his death was corroborated by Chinese state media. But they retracted the story hours later, after the hospital took to social networks to announce that Li was critically ill.

The deceased doctor is credited with being among the first medical workers to share his concerns on social media in December about what they initially feared was a new SARS flare-up.

The virus behind the ongoing global health emergency turned out to be a new strain of coronavirus that may cause a severe respiratory illness. It has sickened over 28,000 people and killed more than 500 worldwide, almost all of them in China.

Related Topics

China Social Media Doctor Died Wuhan May December Market Media All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

16 minutes ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

46 minutes ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

1 hour ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

1 hour ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.