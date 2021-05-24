UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan Lab Staff Got Very Sick Right Before Coronavirus Pandemic Started - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:40 AM

Wuhan Lab Staff Got Very Sick Right Before Coronavirus Pandemic Started - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Three lab researchers in China's Wuhan were seriously ill and sought hospital care in November 2019, right before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports citing current and former officials and a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

"The information that we had coming from the various sources was of exquisite quality. It was very precise. What it didn't tell you was exactly why they got sick," one source told the newspaper on Sunday, referring to the researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Another person told The Wall Street Journal that the intelligence report on the three researchers who got sick needed further investigation.

In January, international experts traveled to Wuhan where they examined a laboratory, hospitals and markets for clues on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The expert mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) then compiled a report, saying that a leak of the new coronavirus from a laboratory in Wuhan was very unlikely. The report, released in March, said that the new virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary host.

After the publication, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China had withheld data from international experts during their visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan where SARS-CoV-2 is believed to have started circulating in November 2019. The United States and 13 other nations have jointly expressed their concerns over the WHO report saying that it was late in coming and failed to include complete data and samples.

Related Topics

World China Visit Wuhan United States January March November Sunday 2019 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

5 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

6 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

6 hours ago

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese na ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.