Wuhan Resident Says City Now Safest in World Amid Pandemic

WUHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the suspected origin of the coronavirus outbreak, has likely become the safest city in the world amid the pandemic, a local resident told Sputnik.

"I think that Wuhan is probably the safest place in the world right now because the monitoring system and the civil defense mobilization are still on high alert," the Wuhan school employee, who goes by the surname Zhou, said.

Wuhan emerged from more than two months of quarantine on Wednesday. The city of 10 million people went into lockdown on January 23 after the disease started spreading outwards, with the authorities cutting outbound transportation and shutting down the airport.

Another Wuhan resident, who gave his surname Zhu, told Sputnik that people needed to take quarantine seriously to stop the virus from spreading. While in quarantine, it is important to have a list of things you have been putting off for a long time to keep yourself busy.

"Things like cooking and physical exercise. You should make yourself do chores, otherwise you are in for quarrels over trivial matters," he said.

There has reportedly been a marked rise in the divorce rate in China since the nationwide lockdown started to ease in March. Zhu said boredom made couples look closer at one another and get disappointed in their marriage.