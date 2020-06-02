UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan Spent About $126 Mln On Free Mass Testing For COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Wuhan Spent About $126 Mln on Free Mass Testing for COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

The authorities of China's Wuhan city, the ground zero for COVID-19, spent more than 900 million yuan (about $126 million) on free mass testing for the disease, the city's Deputy Mayor Hu Yabo said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The authorities of China's Wuhan city, the ground zero for COVID-19, spent more than 900 million Yuan (about $126 million) on free mass testing for the disease, the city's Deputy Mayor Hu Yabo said on Tuesday.

Wuhan tested over 9.89 million people from May 14 to this Monday, having diagnosed 300 asymptomatic carriers without confirmed infection transmissions from them.

"In ten-odd days Wuhan has successfully completed the task concerning mass testing the population. The costs have been covered by the government. We have spent approximately 900 million yuan in total," Hu said during a press conference.

The decision to conduct mass testing was made to calm public fears following the discovery of the first COVID-19 case in the city since April 4, as well as 16 asymptomatic carriers.

China has confirmed a total of 84,594 cases, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Hong Kong April May From Government Million

Recent Stories

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

8 minutes ago

90 pc cotton sowing completed in Sindh, Punjab, FA ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews Lahore Ring Road Southern L ..

3 minutes ago

Banned US pole vaulter says he was high on chocola ..

3 minutes ago

Sputnik Journalist Says Wounded by US Police While ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab express sorrow over MNA's de ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.