Wuhan Spent About $126 Mln on Free Mass Testing for COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The authorities of China's Wuhan city, the ground zero for COVID-19, spent more than 900 million Yuan (about $126 million) on free mass testing for the disease, the city's Deputy Mayor Hu Yabo said on Tuesday.

Wuhan tested over 9.89 million people from May 14 to this Monday, having diagnosed 300 asymptomatic carriers without confirmed infection transmissions from them.

"In ten-odd days Wuhan has successfully completed the task concerning mass testing the population. The costs have been covered by the government. We have spent approximately 900 million yuan in total," Hu said during a press conference.

The decision to conduct mass testing was made to calm public fears following the discovery of the first COVID-19 case in the city since April 4, as well as 16 asymptomatic carriers.

China has confirmed a total of 84,594 cases, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao.