Wuhan To Complete COVID-19 Test For Everyone In 10 Days - Reports

Wuhan to Complete COVID-19 Test for Everyone in 10 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) In response to the reemergence of patients with COVID-19 in the city, local authorities in Wuhan have decided to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for all local residents in ten days, the Paper, a Shanghai-based state-owned publication, reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Wuhan operational headquarter to combat COVID-19 issued an urgent directive on Monday regarding conducting PCR tests in the city.

"After doing research, we have decided to carry out a city-wide '10-day battle' to conduct the COVDI-19 PCR test for everyone. Each district has ten days to make plans for the PCR tests for residents in the district," the directive said.

The directive is still not available on the Wuhan operational headquarter's official website. But the Paper said it confirmed that many operational departments in various districts in Wuhan that they had received this directive.

The reported plan to conduct city-wide PCR tests came after six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Wuhan over the weekend, which broke the Hubei province's previous record of 35 days without new local confirmed cases.

After a cluster of patients exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms was identified in a local market in late December last year, Wuhan became the world's first COVID-19 epicenter.

As of Tuesday, Wuhan has reported 50,339 cases with 3869 fatalities.

