WW2 History Distortion Creating Prerequisites for Reincarnation of Fascism - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

The distortion of World War II history creates prerequisites for the reincarnation of fascism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The distortion of World War II history creates prerequisites for the reincarnation of fascism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The distortion of the Soviet Union's role in the victory over fascism casts doubt on the global understanding of the nature of the Second World War and creates prerequisites for the rehabilitation of fascism and Nazism in the mass consciousness and, as a result, their reincarnation," Zakharova noted, commenting on calls in western media for a rethink of World War II.

Communist parties and communist symbols are banned in a number of European countries, and the EU Parliament adopted a resolution last year equating communism with fascism, claiming both were "totalitarian regimes" that started the war by dividing up Europe into two zones of influence.