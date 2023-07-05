Open Menu

WWF Included In List Of Undesirable Organizations In Russia - Justice Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia has added the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to the list of undesirable organizations, the Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

"World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF) (Switzerland)," the ministry's updated list showed.

In June, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized WWF's activities as undesirable in the country.

