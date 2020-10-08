WWF Russia Fears Fish Caught in Kamchatka May Contain Harmful Substances

The Russian office of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) fears that the death of marine animals off the coast of Kamchatka as a result of contamination of water may lead to the situation where the fish caught there will contain toxic substances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian office of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) fears that the death of marine animals off the coast of Kamchatka as a result of contamination of water may lead to the situation where the fish caught there will contain toxic substances.

"The death of fish has already been recorded, but the scale is not yet clear. Toxic pollution may also undermine the food supply, which will affect those species that could have avoided poisoning. If the scale of contamination was large enough, it would be likely that harmful substances will also be found in the caught fish," the statement said.

According to WWF, the death of fish and marine animals is dangerous for seabirds and mammals.

"Experts suggest that Siberian eiders and sea otters spending winter in the area and eating sea urchins and mollusks, may be the hardest hit groups," the WWF said.

In late September, surfers observed a change in the color of the water at the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka's Avacha Bay and complained that it was causing a skin rash and swollen eyes.

According to the territory's Environmental Ministry, dead sea animals littered the beach and were also found at the Malaya and Bolshaya Lagernaya Bays and the Babya Bay. The ministry has also registered an increased levels of petroleum products and phenol.

Later, the head of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Dmitry Kobylkin, said that no chemical agents had been detected but did confirm a slight increase in phosphates and iron.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already launched a criminal case while investigations are ongoing. However, the cause of the incident is still unknown. The authorities are looking into three possible reasons for the pollution: man-made pollution, natural phenomena and seismic activity. Meanwhile, the environmental situation on the Kamchatka coast is gradually improving, according to local authorities.