WWF-Russia Proposes Plan To Revamp Nature Reserves System In Arctic Region

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Environmental specialists have proposed a new system for preserving Arctic reserves' ecosystem and take under protection about a quarter of the Russian Arctic, Director of the Biodiversity Conservation Program of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Russia Irina Onufrenya said told Sputnik.

Since there has traditionally been no unified approach to developing territorial nature reserves in the Arctic, the territories populated by species of less interest to scientists were left without protection. Under the auspices of WWF-Russia, scientists have identified 47 areas in the Arctic seas that are key for the conservation of marine biodiversity, and identified the necessary restrictions on the use of natural resources for each of them.

"If the proposed scheme is implemented, about 24% of the Arctic waters will be taken under various types of territorial protection and regulation of economic activities ... I repeat once again that this is not about establishing a strict reserve regime everywhere, this is not necessary," Onufrenya said, recalling that currently, only 3% of the Russian Arctic is under protection.

The specialist added that for the majority of maritime areas, it would be sufficient to establish milder forms of protection, such as wildlife and fishery reserves and restrictions on the intensity or timing of navigation.

More Stories From World

