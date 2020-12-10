WWF Russia Welcomes Ratification of Accord to Combat Illegal Fishing in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian office of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Wednesday welcomed the government's ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) that targets illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and called on Moscow to persuade more countries to join the accord.

In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the ratification of the PSMA.

"Ratification, of course, will not solve all the problems at once. A lot depends on the number of states that have joined the agreement. The more of them there are, the fewer chances for a 'ghost' vessel to find a port where IUU products could be unloaded. Russia should agitate all countries where fish products are exported from the national exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to sign the agreement on Port State Measures, and its make more sense to do it while being part of the agreement," Tatyana Shuvalova, the director of the Regulation of Environmental Protection and Nature Management Program at WWF Russia, said in a statement.

WWF explained that the PSMA agreement requires Russia to determine the list of ports within the country that will allow foreign fishing vessels to enter. The same procedure is in place in all other PSMA-signatory countries.

According to environmentalists, Russia's next step in the fight against illegal fishing should be the adoption of a new corresponding national response plan.

"We support proposals to include in the new plan direct weighing of catches aboard large fishing vessels, approval of documents to ensure the rights and obligations of observers on board, and improvement to fishing gear to reduce bycatch and discards, and much more," the WWF Russia added.

The international PSMA agreement on tackling IUU fishing was signed in 2009. More than 50 countries, including the United States, France, Turkey, Australia and Japan, have joined the agreement.