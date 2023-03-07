WWF Slams Climate Activists for Staining Artwork Near German Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The chief executive of the World Wildlife Fund Germany has criticized climate activists for throwing paint at an artwork outside the Federal parliament in Berlin, saying such acts undermined legitimate climate efforts.

The Last Generation climate protest group made headlines on Saturday when its activists smeared black, oily liquid over glass slates with articles of the 1949 West German constitution engraved on them and put up posters that read "Oil or basic rights?"

"It is false symbolism. They did a disservice to the climate protest.

I am concerned that because of such acts climate protection will only be identified in the mind of the public as an extremist matter," WWF Germany's Christoph Heinrich told the Bayern media group.

Last Generation has become notorious for throwing food and liquids at famous works of art and blocking highways. Its activists splashed black liquid over a Gustav Klimt painting at the Leopold Museum in Vienna and threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's artwork at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, near Berlin.