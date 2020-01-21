UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWII Bomb Disrupts Cologne Rail, Ship Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:27 PM

WWII bomb disrupts Cologne rail, ship traffic

The discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in Cologne prompted authorities on Tuesday to close a key bridge near the main train station, leading to severe rail disruptions and halting ship traffic

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):The discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in Cologne prompted authorities on Tuesday to close a key bridge near the main train station, leading to severe rail disruptions and halting ship traffic.

Construction workers stumbled upon the 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) bomb on the right bank of the Rhine river on Monday evening, city officials said.

It was dropped by American air forces during the war when the western German city was heavily bombed.

Experts will start the defusing operation at midday (1100 GMT), following the evacuation of nearby offices, including those of broadcaster RTL, and the Cologne opera.

Just 15 residents live in the exclusion zone, the city said in a statement.

The bomb was found close to the Hohenzollern rail and pedestrian bridge that leads to Cologne's famous Dom cathedral and central train station on the opposite bank.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced that because of the exclusion zone no trains would be stopping at Cologne's smaller Messe/Deutz station from 0800 GMT, though the central station remained open.

The closure of the crucial Hohenzollern bridge for the duration of the bomb disposal efforts would lead to train delays and cancellations throughout the day, it warned, affecting mainly long-distance journeys.

The city of Cologne said the airspace above the danger zone would also be closed from midday, while local river traffic would be halted in one of the world's busiest waterways.

The discovery of World War II bombs is not uncommon in Germany.

Earlier this month, some 14,000 people had to leave their homes in Dortmund after two unexploded bombs were found in the city centre.

In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-tonne bomb in Frankfurt prompted the evacuation of 65,000 people -- the largest such operation since the end of the war in Europe in 1945.

Related Topics

World Europe German Bank Traffic Germany Dortmund Cologne Frankfurt Lead 2017 World War Church From

Recent Stories

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

35 seconds ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.11 a barrel M ..

28 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Armenia would welcome FTA between GCC a ..

43 minutes ago

MBRAS announces list of finalists for &#039;Scient ..

43 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 116 billion ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.