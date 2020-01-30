UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWII History Manipulations Among Europe's Most Crucial Political Issues - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Kiev's and Warsaw's pursuit to rewrite the history of World War II is among the most serious political problem of modern Europe, Russian Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov said on Wednesday in the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Paris.

Kuznetsov voiced his concerns during an opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the role played by Soviet Jews in WWII. The exhibition will be open to visitors from January 30 to April 10.

"Let's face the truth: since the end of the second world war, there have never been such explicit, arrogant and shameless attempts to rewrite the history of the second world war," Kuznetsov said.

He then proceeded to provide examples of such attempts ” Warsaw's demands for compensation from Moscow and Kiev's accusations that Soviet Union had a role to play in starting WWII.

"It turns out that the interpretation of the history of World War II without exaggeration has become one of the most critical political problems in modern Europe," the Russian envoy said.

Polish politicians occasionally demand compensation from Russia for alleged damage caused to Poland during the war. In particular, Jaroslav Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, said in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Saturday that Russia "must also pay," alongside with Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy, during his visit to Poland on Tuesday, said that the Soviet Union was one of the states responsible for sparking World War II.

