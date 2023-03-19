UrduPoint.com

Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The Governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, has signed a bill prohibiting abortion pills in the state and making Wyoming the first US state with an explicit prohibition of the pills.

"Governor Mark Gordon took further steps to implement a pro-life policy agenda when he signed a prohibition on chemical abortions today. At the same time, he allowed House Bill 152 - Life is a Human Right Act to go into law," Gordon's office said in a Friday night statement.

The governor expressed concern that the legal battle over abortion rights in Wyoming could complicate the matters further, particularly in what concerns the near-total ban on abortion (Life is a Human Right Act), which Gordon allowed to become law without his signature and which takes effect Sunday. This second legislation bans abortion in Wyoming under most circumstances, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

"Governor Gordon stressed that if the Legislature wants finality it should put a constitutional amendment before the people and let them decide if they want to add an abortion ban to the state's constitution," Gordon's office said.

If no legal actions delay the ban on abortion pills in Wyoming it should take effect on July 1, making it illegal to prescribe, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion. Violators could face a $9,000 fine or get up to six months in prison, but pregnant women would be exempt from charges and penalties.

Last June, the US Supreme Court issued a decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and returning the right to regulate abortions to state governments. A number of states enacted restrictions on abortions following the decision.

Republican lawmakers in Congress have since pushed for Federal restrictions on the procedure, while Democrats have advocated for federal protections.

US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that he would veto a national ban on abortion if Congress passes such legislation.

