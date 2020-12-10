MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The X International Forum titled "Arctic: Today and the Future", which is often referred to as a key public event on perspectives of the Arctic region, is opening on Wednesday in Russia's St. Petersburg where representatives of the legislative and executive bodies along with business and academia will discuss the development of the region and aspects of international cooperation.

The forum will be held with the support and participation of Russia's Federation Council, State Duma, Ministry of Development of the Far East and Arctic, Foreign Ministry and other relevant Federal ministries and departments, regional authorities, commercial companies, research centers and mass media.

The first day of the two-day forum will focus on priority areas of Russia's Arctic zone development strategy. The plenary session and events of the second day will be devoted to the regional aspect and will focus on the role of Arctic regions of Russia which are becoming a strategically important territory.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Igor Ananskikh, Deputy Chairman of the State Commission on Arctic Development Vladimir Panov, First Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Krutikov and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Besprozvannykh are expected to partake in the forum's sessions. Some speakers, like the vice president of MMC Norilsk Nickel, for example, will join the discussion via videoconference.

In total, 28 business events and sessions could be attended personally or via videconference mode during the upcoming two days. A large-scale exhibition will showcase the largest investment projects and solutions for the social and economic development of the macro-region.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited the international participation in the forum this year. The forum in 2019 brought together more than 2,500 delegates from 40 Russian regions and 20 other countries.