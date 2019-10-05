UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

X-ray Clears Springbok Star Kolbe Of Ankle Injury

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

X-ray clears Springbok star Kolbe of ankle injury

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has avoided a major ankle injury at the World Cup after undergoing an X-ray, according to a team statement issued Saturday.

Kobe, Japan, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has avoided a major ankle injury at the World Cup after undergoing an X-ray, according to a team statement issued Saturday.

Kolbe was withdrawn late on as a precaution in Friday's 49-3 Pool B win over Italy in Shizuoka after twisting his left ankle.

But a South Africa statement said he was "X-rayed following the match -- which proved to be clear -- and was walking normally on Saturday".

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's head coach, added: "We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match but otherwise we're in a good space.

" South Africa are on the verge of quarter-final qualification after an opening pool loss to reigning world champions New Zealand and may well make changes in any event for their final group match against minnows Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

"Cheslin's ankle is a little stiff but he could probably play on Tuesday at a push," said Erasmus. "We're in the fortunate space of having a full squad to pick from."Kolbe scored two tries against Italy, taking his tally to seven in 12 Tests since making his debut just over a year ago.

Erasmus is due to name his team to play Canada on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Canada Shizuoka Kobe Italy South Africa May Sunday Event From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Death tolls of gas cylinder blast reached to two, ..

5 minutes ago

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Uni ..

46 minutes ago

Iranian held in Australia for 13 months returns ho ..

5 minutes ago

Andreescu left wanting more after 'crazy' first Os ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Cop shot at, injured

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.