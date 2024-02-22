Open Menu

Xavi Confident Of Barca Getting Past Napoli After 'undeserved' Draw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after 'undeserved' draw

Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Xavi is optimistic of Barcelona reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite watching his dominant team held 1-1 at Napoli on Wednesday.

Barcelona were the better team for large parts of the game in Naples but returned to Spain level after Victor Osimhen snatched a draw with the hosts' only shot on target.

Xavi's team, who scored through Robert Lewandowski, created more chances and were agonisingly close to getting a last-gasp win when Ilkay Gundogan's low shot whizzed just wide.

"Playing like this we have a good chance of going through. We played well in attack and defence, and after the goal we created more chances," Xavi told reporters.

"We deserved to win but this is the Champions League, if you give them a space then you can be punished.

"It's a shame that the result didn't reflect the play.

But I'm satisfied because we applied what we have worked on. I'm proud of the image the squad gave of itself. We're ready to compete in the return leg."

New Napoli boss Francesco Calzona was also happy with the result of his first match, which was prepared hurriedly after becoming the Italian champions' third manager of the season on Monday night.

"What I liked best was the desire to get back into the game. we need to work on tactical things, but I also got good responses from the substitutes so I'm happy," said Calzona.

"We could have lost but we drew, and we even had a chance to win. So I'm pleased."

"Playing against Barca is difficult for everyone but the draw keeps us in it. We want to go through because Napoli have to have that ambition. It will be a difficult match for us."

Related Topics

Attack Naples Barcelona Spain From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

12 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

13 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

13 hours ago
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

13 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

13 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

13 hours ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

13 hours ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

13 hours ago

More Stories From World