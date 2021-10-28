Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

(@FahadShabbir)

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him

The 58-year-old Dutchman was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday left the Spanish giants sitting ninth in La Liga.

Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

A poor start to the season has raised the possibility of the team failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would have enormous consequences for the club's already dire financial situation.

Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd, is considered Koeman's most likely successor and would be a hugely popular choice with the Barca fans given his glittering playing career there.

There is also the belief that the 41-year-old would instil an attractive style similar to the one played by Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the post but might be reluctant to leave their jobs mid-season.

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan could take charge of the first team on an interim basis, with games against Alaves, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and Celta Vigo to come before the next international break.

A club statement released after midnight Wednesday in Spain confirmed the axing of Koeman, who also previously managed Everton and the Netherlands and had been under fierce pressure.

"The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," the statement said.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva (training ground)."