UrduPoint.com

Xavi The Favourite After Barcelona Sack Koeman As Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:54 AM

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him.

The 58-year-old Dutchman was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday left the Spanish giants sitting ninth in La Liga.

Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

A poor start to the season has raised the possibility of the team failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would have enormous consequences for the club's already dire financial situation.

Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd, is considered Koeman's most likely successor and would be a hugely popular choice with the Barca fans given his glittering playing career there.

There is also the belief that the 41-year-old would instil an attractive style similar to the one played by Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the post but might be reluctant to leave their jobs mid-season.

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan could take charge of the first team on an interim basis, with games against Alaves, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and Celta Vigo to come before the next international break.

A club statement released after midnight Wednesday in Spain confirmed the axing of Koeman, who also previously managed Everton and the Netherlands and had been under fierce pressure.

"The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," the statement said.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva (training ground)."

Related Topics

Poor Barcelona Kiev Spain Netherlands Sunday Post Real Madrid Coach Celta Jobs

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fu ..

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fulfill commitments

9 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From ..

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

1 minute ago
 Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze ..

Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze in Tibet - China's Emergency M ..

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop ..

Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop space economy, investment, to ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged ..

Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.