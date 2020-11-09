UrduPoint.com
Xenophobic Attacks Drop In Russia As Hate Crime Goes Virtual - Report

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia saw fewer acts of xenophobic violence and vandalism in the first half of 2020 than in the same period over the previous three years, a report by the Moscow Bureau for Human Rights shows.

"At least 25 such crimes were reported from January-June 2017, at least 17 in the first half of 2018 and in the same period of 2019. From January-June 2020 the bureau recorded 15 acts of vandalism stemming from xenophobia and religious intolerance," the report reads.

The independent human rights watchdog noted that the decrease in physical violence against foreigners could be explained by curbs on social life imposed in Russia to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

At the same time, the watchdog saw an uptick in the number of hate speech postings online that were directed at racial minorities, specifically Asians.

This coincided with the start of a nationwide lockdown that kept citizens at home for over two months.

The bureau cited experts who predicted that the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown may lead to a rise in protests against visa-free regime with Central Asian countries and South Caucasus once restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

Russians were also found to have been deeply affected by racially and religiously charged events abroad, including the murder in Paris of a French teacher by a man of Chechen descent and Black Lives Matter protests across the United States.

