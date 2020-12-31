Xi addresses new Year gathering of CPPCC national committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A New Year gathering was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Thursday in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the gathering.