Xi And Putin Accuse US Of 'interference' In Call
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' affairs during a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' affairs during a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said.
The West has viewed Moscow and Beijing, both of whom are seeking to expand their global influence, with increased anxiety over the past two years as they ramp up ties in trade and defence.
Xi and Putin denounced the "US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states" during an hour-long call, the Kremlin said.
"The leaders of the two countries realise that the US is practically implementing a policy of double containment, (toward) both Russia and China," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Moscow has looked to Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its military assault on Ukraine.
China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.
Trade between the two countries has surged in the last two years, hitting $240.1 billion in 2023 -- a 26 percent annual increase -- according to Chinese customs data.
Recent Stories
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris
China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: association
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations36 seconds ago
-
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster39 seconds ago
-
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts21 seconds ago
-
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week34 minutes ago
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery1 hour ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid1 hour ago
-
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Interior Displays Al-Dahna armored vehicle at WDS 20242 hours ago
-
NASA launches new climate mission to study ocean, atmosphere2 hours ago
-
Ghana suffers constant air pollution as extremely dusty weather condition sets in2 hours ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk2 hours ago