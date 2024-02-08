Open Menu

Xi And Putin Accuse US Of 'interference' In Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' affairs during a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' affairs during a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

The West has viewed Moscow and Beijing, both of whom are seeking to expand their global influence, with increased anxiety over the past two years as they ramp up ties in trade and defence.

Xi and Putin denounced the "US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states" during an hour-long call, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders of the two countries realise that the US is practically implementing a policy of double containment, (toward) both Russia and China," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Moscow has looked to Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its military assault on Ukraine.

China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Trade between the two countries has surged in the last two years, hitting $240.1 billion in 2023 -- a 26 percent annual increase -- according to Chinese customs data.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin United States Gas From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new ye ..

Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations

36 seconds ago
 ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine d ..

ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster

39 seconds ago
 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agen ..

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts

21 seconds ago
 Stock markets mostly advance as investors track co ..

Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings

23 seconds ago
 Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prop ..

Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week

34 minutes ago
 Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected

Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected

34 minutes ago
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at T ..

Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris

34 minutes ago
 China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: a ..

China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: association

34 minutes ago
 CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inqu ..

CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims

34 minutes ago
 Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight se ..

Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements

34 minutes ago
 Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan

Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan

34 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & ..

Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World