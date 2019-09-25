Xi Announces Opening Of Beijing Daxing International Airport
Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:24 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced the official opening of the Beijing Daxing International Airport.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the operation ceremony of the airport on Wednesday morning.