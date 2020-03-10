UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Arrives In Wuhan To Inspect Measures Taken To Tackle Coronavirus - State Media

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Xi Arrives in Wuhan to Inspect Measures Taken to Tackle Coronavirus - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the city of Wuhan early on Tuesday to inspect the local authorities' effort toward fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the state-owned China Central Television reported.

This is his first visit to the city since the start of the epidemic.

The Chinese leader arrived in the city, where the virus was first identified, at 10 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) by plane. During the working visit, Xi is going to control the measures that are taken to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread and provide assistance to those affected, and to meet with medical and military staff, social workers, security officers, volunteers, people undergoing medical treatment, and local residents.

Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated, is the only location across China where new COVID-19 cases were registered over the past 24 hours. The National Health Commission said earlier in the day that only 19 new cases were reported in China over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure since January 21. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the world nears 114,500.

