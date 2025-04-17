Xi Attends Welcome Ceremony Held By Cambodian King
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.
Xi arrived here for a state visit to Cambodia, the third leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour.
