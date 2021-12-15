UrduPoint.com

Xi Aware Of Russia's Proposal On Security Guarantees - Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping is aware of Russia's idea on security guarantees and supports it, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an online meeting on Wednesday

"The president (Xi) specifically stated that he supports Russia's demands for guarantees, then naturally he is well aware of this and understands the main thing, what concerns Russia has on its western borders," Ushakov told reporters.

The official also said that Russia will be informing China of Moscow-NATO contacts on security guarantees.

"The president (of Russia) Informed (Xi) that literally today in our Foreign Ministry concrete proposals were sent to the American representatives, precisely aimed at developing legal guarantees for ensuring the security of Russia. And the president stressed that we are ready to immediately begin negotiations on this extremely important issue, which concerns ensuring the security of Russia, and expressed the hope that the Americans and NATO will respond positively to this," Ushakov added.

