Xi, Biden Agree To Maintain Close Ties After Online Meeting - Chinese Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Online Meeting - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden agreed to maintain close ties to return Washington-Beijing relations on the right development path during the online meeting on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden agreed to maintain close ties to return Washington-Beijing relations on the right development path during the online meeting on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The two sides agreed to continue to maintain close ties through various means to return China-US relations to the correct path of healthy and stable development and benefit the people of China and the United States, as well as the people of the entire world," the ministry said in a statement.

