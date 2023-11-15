Open Menu

Xi, Biden Arrive For Key San Francisco Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday on the eve of an eagerly awaited meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.

The pair will huddle on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California for their first encounter in a year as trade tensions, sanctions and the question of Taiwan have fueled quarrels between Washington and Beijing.

Biden characterized the meeting as a chance to right ties that have floundered in recent years.

"We're not trying to decouple from China. What we're trying to do is change the relationship for the better," Biden told reporters at the White House before heading to San Francisco.

Asked what he hoped to achieve at the meeting, he said he wanted "to get back on a normal course of corresponding; being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there's a crisis; being able to make sure our (militaries) still have contact with one another."

More Stories From World