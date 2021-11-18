Xi-Biden-meeting set tone for China-US economic trade-talks: MOFCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden has set the tone for economic and trade communication between the two countries that relevant teams from both sides will carry out, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.

The meeting has charted the course for the development of China-U.S. relations, MOFCOM spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular press conference.

In the virtual meeting between the two heads of state on Tuesday, China and the U.S. agreed to continue to maintain close contact through various means and bring bilateral relations back to the right track of sound and steady development.