Xi Calls Biden Old Friend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) At the beginning of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the US leader his old friend.

"Today we have a meeting for the first time in the format of a video conference, I am very happy to see my old friend," Xi said.

A video fragment of the summit start was posted by China Central Television (CCTV).